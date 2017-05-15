Mallinckrodt to create up to 45 jobs in Blanchardstown

US pharma group Mallinckrodt is to create up to 45 jobs at its new global medical device engineering centre, consolidating global device research and development (R&D) activities, in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Jobs are being created across a range of disciplines including product design, core electronics, electro-mechanical engineering and software development at the centre, which was officially opened on Monday. Mallinckrodt, a global business that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies, first came to Ireland 25 years ago.

Mark Trudeau, president and chief executive of Mallinckrodt, said the new facility “ allows us to centralise our device R&D skills and expertise in developing the next generation of products for a number of important and rare conditions to make a significant difference to the lives of patients.”

The opening of R&D facility brings Mallinckrodt’s total investment at its Cruiserath Road location to € 95 million and the creation of 120 new jobs in a variety of areas including manufacturing, supply chain management and other support functions.

Mallinckrodt’s new location on the Cruiserath Road in Blanchardstown also houses its corporate offices in Ireland and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility which is currently undergoing commissioning and validation.

Dr. David Keenan, vice president, global external supply and managing director, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Ireland, said the construction of the new centre has been “an exceptional achievement” by itsinternal project teams and contractors, with the support of the IDA and Fingal County Council.

Mallinckrodt also said on Monday that it has formed a new corporate partnership with the Coolmine Therapeutic Community. Coolmine provides day and residential services to men and women with problematic substance use and their families in Ireland. Mallinckrodt is granting initial financial support of € 15,000 to Coolmine.