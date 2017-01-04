Malin acquire 80% stake in Swiss firm Cilatus BioPharma

Listed Irish life sciences company Malin has acquired an 80 per cent stake in the Swiss chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) specialist firm Cilatus BioPharma for an undisclosed sum.

Cilatus was founded by Dr Johannes Roebers in Sarnen, Central Switzerland in 2014.

The company specialises in the management and services of CMC development and regulatory affairs, quality management, engineering, validation/qualification and manufacturing for biological products.

Under the terms of the transaction, Dr. Roebers will join Malin’s board as well as continuing to manage the Cilatus business on a day-to-day basis.

Malin said the deal would it enable it to accurately assess potential CMC and manufacturing challenges.

Dublin-based Malin, which has invested more than €300 million in 17 life sciences companies since it was established in early 2015, was set up by a number of former Elan executives.

The company, which was established to invest in privately held life science assets, raised €330 million from international investors in its debut on the Irish Stock Exchange in March 2015 in one of Europe’s largest life science initial public offerings.