Liz O’Donnell takes up with role with MSD

US pharma group MSD Human Health has appointed former Minister of State Liz O’Donnell as director of policy, government affairs and communications.

In her new role with MSD, known as Merck in the United States and Canada, Ms O’Donnell will be responsible for developing and delivering collaborative public affairs strategies and policy initiatives. The role commences in January 2017.

A TD for the Progressive Democrats from 1992 to 2007, Ms O’Donnell as appointed Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs with responsibility for Overseas Development Assistance and Human Rights in 1997. Since retiring from politics in 2007, Ms O’Donnell has worked as an adviser and public affairs consultant.

She was appointed as chair of the Road Safety Authority in 2014 and she will continue to serve in this non-executive role.

Commenting on the announcement, Ger Brennan, managing director of MSD Human Health, said “In recent years MSD has engaged proactively with partners across the public policy landscape to encourage an open debate about the future of the Irish healthcare system, with the needs of the patient at its heart - Liz will play a leading role in maintaining and advancing that debate.”

MSD employs more than 1,800 people in Ireland across its five Irish locations in Dublin, Carlow, Cork, Tipperary and Wicklow, encompassing manufacturing, R&D, global shared services and commercial facilities. The company provides healthcare solutions in areas such as diabetes, heart disease, immunology, oncology, infectious diseases, women’s health and anaesthesia.