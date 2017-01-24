Johnson & Johnson suffers sales hit

Pharma giant Johnson & Johnson was hit by a stronger dollar and slowing demand for its medical devices as it reported a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter sales.

J&J, which is looking for ways to rejuvenate its aging legacy portfolio, also said it was looking at strategic options for its diabetes care division.

Sales at the healthcare company rose 1.7 per cent to $18.11 billion in the fourth quarter, missing analysts’ average estimate of $18.28 billion.

J&J said medical device sales edged up 0.2 per cent to $6.44 billion. Sales in the business had risen 1 per cent in the previous quarter.

The company, which sells everything from band-aid and baby lotion to leading edge drugs and medical devices, said weakness in some areas was offset by strong demand for newer products.

Net group earnings rose to $3.81 billion, or $1.38 per share, from $3.22 billion, or $1.15 per share.

Excluding exceptional items, the company reported profits of $1.58 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate by two cents. – Reuters