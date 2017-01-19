Irish-based pharma group in $100m illegal pricing settlement

Irish-based pharmaceutical firm Mallinckrodt agreed to pay $100 million (€93.8 million) to settle claims that its US unit illegally boosted the price of a rare autoimmune drug by 85,000 per cent and bought the rights to a much cheaper competitor to keep it out of the US market.

The unit monopolised the market for years to increase sales of its HP Acthar Gel, typically used to treat multiple sclerosis, infantile spasms and other life-threatening diseases, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday evening in a statement. Mallinckrodt must also license the rights to the cheaper drug to a competitor for eventual sale in the US, the FTC said.

Mallinckrodt’s shares fell 5.9 per cent to $46.53 in New York, after declining as much as 14 per cent.

Best-seller

“We are pleased to confirm that we have entered into a settlement agreement with the FTC staff to fully resolve this matter,” Mallinckrodt said in a statement.

Acthar was Questcor’s best-selling drug in 2013, accounting for 95 per cent of the company’s $798.9 million in net sales the year before its purchase by Mallinckrodt, according to a regulatory filing.

“This is an egregious case of a monopolist doing a deal to eliminate potential competition and keep its power over pricing,” New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.

“This settlement will restore the competition.”

The illegal behaviour started at Questcor Pharmaceuticals. as early as 2001 and was perpetuated by Mallinckrodt when it bought Questcor in 2014 for $5.6 billion, according to the statement. Mallinckrodt and Questcor, now known as Mallinckrodt ARD, struck the deal with attorneys general in New York, Alaska, Maryland, Texas and Washington, as well as with the FTC.

The five states will each receive $10 million from the settlement, with $2 million set aside for attorneys’ fees, the FTC said.

-(Bloomberg)