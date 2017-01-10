Icon targets revenue growth of 2-5% for 2017

Icon, the Dublin based provider of drug development solutions, said on Tuesday that it is targeting full year revenue growth of 2-5 per cent, as it eyes up “bolt-on” acquisitions.

For the twelve months to December 31st 2017, Icon said full year revenue will be in the range of $1.7-$1.75 billion, representing growth of 2-5 per cent and earnings per share will be in the range of $5.00 - $5.20, representing growth of 6 - 11 per cent.

Chief executive Ciaran Murray said: “We expect 2017 to be another year of revenue and earnings growth for Icon. Our success in developing new customer relationships has further diversified our customer base and we expect to grow revenue by 2 - 5 per cent while reducing the full year concentration of our largest customer to circa 15 - 17 per cent. We continue to see good demand across all of our service lines from large pharma customers alongside a continuing flow of business from mid-size, speciality pharma and device companies. In addition to this organic growth we will continue to deploy capital to maximise shareholder value through a combination of “bolt-on” M&A that will enhance our capabilities and share repurchases.”

With respect to 2016, the company confirmed its current guidance, of earnings in the range of $4.60 - $4.80 and revenue in the range of $1,665 - $1,680 million.

Icon employs about 12,300 people in 37 countries worldwide, including more than 1,000 in Dublin and Limerick.