Icon announces new chief executive

Icon, the Dublin based provider of drug development solutions and services, said on Thursday that Dr. Steve Cutler will be appointed chief executive on March 1st 2017, assuming the role from Ciaran Murray. Mr Murray will take on the role of chairman.

Dr. Cutler joined Icon in 2011 as president, Icon clinical research services, and was promoted to chief operating officer in January 2014 and the board of directors in November 2015. Prior to joining Icon, Dr. Cutler held various senior roles in Kendle, Quintiles and Sandoz (now Novartis).

“Steve will bring significant industry experience and proven leadership capabilities to the role of chief executive officer,” said Declan McKeon, acting chairman. “As chief operating officer, Steve has strengthened and expanded our global operations and he is well placed to lead the company to continued growth and success. The board is happy to have such a strong internal successor to take over from Ciaran now that he has decided to transition to the role of chairman.”