HealthBeacon to hire 20 new staff in Dublin

Medtech firm HealthBeacon, whosebackers include Bill McCabe’s Oyster Capital, will more than double its Dublin workforce with the addition of 20 new jobs to help spearhead its expansion into the north American market.

The company made the announcement in Chicago on Monday evening during the ongoing trade visit there by An Taoiseach, Enda Kenny. The new jobs will include positions in IT, software development, project management and customer service, bringing the total number employed at its Dublin operation to 37.

HealthBeacon has developed a technology platform known as the Smart Sharps System, which helps patients adhere to their medication schedule with digital reminders.

It is currently available in Europe, but HealthBeacon will expand into the US over the next two years. It plans to open new offices in Boston and also in Montreal, Canada.

“The technology is manufactured in Dublin and will soon be exported around the world,” said the company’s chief executive and co-founder, Jim Joyce. Mr Kenny said the HealthBeacon expansion “underlines Ireland’s position as a hub for high-end technology”.