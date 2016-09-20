GlaxoSmithKline appoints Walmsley as chief executive
Walmsley will succeed Andrew Witty when he retires
Emma Walmsley: she will join the board on January 1st, and take the helm of the company on March 31st
GlaxoSmithKline promoted Emma Walmsley to be the new chief executive officer of the UK’s largest drugmaker, succeeding Andrew Witty when he retires.
Walmsley is currently the head of the drugmaker’s consumer health business. She will join the board on January 1st, and take the helm of the company on March 31st, Glaxo said in a statement on Tuesday. – Bloomberg