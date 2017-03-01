Galway-based Atlantic Therapeutics raises €15m

Galway-headquartered medical device developer Atlantic Therapeutics has raised €15 million in funding from investors that include Seroba Life Sciences and Earlybird Venture Capital.

The company, a spin-out from Bio-medical Research Group, which retains a minority shareholding in the firm, also received loan capital from Silicon Valley Bank.

The funding is to be used to accelerate growth from the company’s Innovo technology platform and for new product development.

Atlantic Therapeutics develops medical devices, related software, apps and connected health technologies, to treat incontinence, sexual health dysfunctions, and other associated disorders by strengthening muscles and modulating nerves of the pelvic floor.

Dr Daniel O’Mahony from Seroba Life Sciences and Thom Rasche from Earlybird Venture Capital are to join the board of Atlantic Therapeutics.

“To have attracted such highly respected companies as Seroba, Earlybird and Silicon Valley Bank is a strong endorsement of Innovo. We have the opportunity to transform the lives of millions of people who suffer the stigma of bladder weakness by restoring their pelvic floors without the need for surgery, injections, lasers or intrusive devices and therapies,” said chief executive Steve Atkinson.