Eli Lilly slumps as Alzheimer’s drug fails

Shares in Eli Lilly dropped 14 per cent in premarket trade after the drugmaker announced its experimental drug solanezumab had failed to slow loss of cognitive ability in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease in a large trial.

The failure is a major setback for the US pharma company and for millions of people with the memory-robbing disease.

Based on the failure of the Phase III study, Lilly on Wednesday said it would not seek US approval of the infused drug for mild dementia.

Some analysts had predicted solanezumab, if approved, could eventually claim more than $5 billion in annual sales and boost Lilly’s earnings for years to come.

Researchers said patients treated with solanezumab did not experience a significantly greater slowing in cognitive decline than those given placebos, as measured by a widely used scale called ADAS-Cog14.

Lilly said it would take a $150 million charge in the fourth quarter for the clinical setback and provide an updated 2016 financial outlook, as well as 2017 forecasts, on December 15th – Reuters