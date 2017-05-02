Earnings at Dublin-based Shire Pharmaceuticals up 14%

Earnings at Dublin-headquartered Shire Pharmaceuticals rose 14 per cent year-on-year during the first quarter of 2017 due to higher sales of rare disease drugs and demand for its new dry eye medicine.

The company is involved in the research, development and marketing of prescription medicines. It announced plans last month to take on 150 extra people in the Republic as it officially opened a new headquarters in Dublin.

In first quarter results for 2017, the company said product sales had increased 110 per cent to $3.4 billion from $1.6 billion during the same period last year. This was primarily due to including $1.6 billion worth of legacy Baxalta sales.

Shire acquired Baxalta, which was a US rival, in a so-called mega-merger worth about $32 billion (€29 billion) last year. The deal went ahead despite US efforts to clamp down on inversion transactions which allow companies to relocate for tax purposes.

Product sales excluding legacy Baxalta increased 11 per cent primarily due to growth from Shire’s genetic diseases and internal medicine franchises, up 14 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, as well as sales from its ophthalmology franchise of $39 million.

Royalties and other revenues increased 95 per cent to $160 million, as the first quarter benefited from additional revenue acquired with Baxalta, primarily related to contract manufacturing activities.

Operating income increased 82 per cent to $1.4 billion from $797 million last year, primarily due to including Baxalta’s operating income and higher revenue from legacy Shire products.

The firm’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 44 per cent from 49 per cent in the first quarter of 2016.

Earnings per share increased 14 per cent to $3.63 from $3.19 for the same period last year, as higher operating income more than offset the impact of additional shares issued for the Baxalta transaction.

Free cash flow decreased 27 per cent to $247 million from $338 million as the growth in net cash provided by operating activities was more than offset by an increase of $161 million in capital expenditures.

Net debt as of March 31st had decreased $263 million to $22.1 billion from $22.4 billion at the turn of the year.

Shire chief executive Flemming Ornskov said he was pleased with the growth. “In the first quarter we delivered strong top-line growth with quarterly product sales of $3.4 billion,” he said.

“I am especially pleased to see that our sales growth came from across our broad portfolio, with genetic diseases growing 14 per cent, our recently launched XIIDRA product achieving a 22 per cent market share and the Baxalta business growing at 8 per cent on a pro forma basis. We also improved our operational efficiency, and are ahead of plan on integrating Baxalta.

“Our priorities for the rest of 2017 remain unchanged: launching new products while driving commercial excellence, generating operational efficiencies, and advancing our pipeline of novel therapies.

“Additionally, we continue to prioritize paying down debt, and we are on track to achieve our full-year financial guidance.

“Looking ahead, I see tremendous opportunity for further growth as we continue to build on our position as the global leader in treating patients with rare diseases.”