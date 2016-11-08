Commercial Court to hear Glaxo versus Pfizer patent case

A dispute over an alleged patent infringement of a meningitis vaccine has been admitted to the Commercial Court.

Belgian based GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA, part of the Glaxo SmithKline group, has sued Pfizer Ireland Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer over alleged patent infringement of a product, ‘TRUMENBA’, and protein components of it.

The product is used to prevent a form of bacterial meningitis.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) claims the product is being manufactured in Ireland by Pfizer Ireland, at the direction of its parent Pfizer. That activity, it claims, amounts to a breach of four of its patents.

GSK is seeking various orders, including an injunction restraining the defendants infringing what it says are its patents.

It also wants orders requiring Pfizer hand over or destroy any products in its possession that infringe the patents. It also the names of all parties whom the defendants have supplied with any products that infringe the patents.

GSK is also claiming damages.

Mr Justice Brian Cregan agreed to admit the action to the Commercial Court, which fast-tracks commercial disputes, after being told both sides consented to that transfer.