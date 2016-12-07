Britain fines Pfizer record £84.2m for huge drug price hike

Britain’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had fined Pfizer a record £84.2 million (€99 million) for ramping up the cost of an epilepsy drug by as much as 2,600 per cent.

The Competition and Markets Authority also fined Flynn Pharma £5.2 million for its role in hiking prices of phenytoin sodium capsules in 2012.

Pfizer used to market the medicine itself, under the brand name Epanutin, but sold the rights to Flynn in September 2012, after which the product was debranded and the price soared.