Bon Secours back in the black as day case activity rises

Private hospital group Bon Secours Health System returned to profit last year on the back of an increase in day case activity.

The group, which last month announced plans to spend almost €160 million on expanding and upgrading its facilities across the Republic, recorded a €2.3 million profit for 2015 compared to a €59,000 loss a year earlier.

The 2014 loss came after profits plunged by 97 per cent due to restructuring costs, including redundancy payments.

Bon Secours operates hospitals in Cork, Dublin, Galway and Tralee. The healthcare provider, which was established in 1993, also has a consultation centre in Limerick and the Mount Desert Care Village in Cork. The group, the largest healthcare provider in Ireland, employs more than 2,700 staff and cares for over 200,000 patients annually.

The latest accounts show income rose to €230 million last year as against €221 million in 2014.

Joint venture

The group invested €9 million in upgrading facilities in 2015. It said recently it intends to spend €156 million this year. The investment includes buying Barrington’s Hospital in Limerick and a joint venture with University of Pittsburgh medical centre.

Last year, overall patient activity, as measured in terms of impatient and day case volumes, amounted to 99,944, 4.3 per cent higher than in 2014 and ahead of budget by 3.1 per cent.

Day case activity was up 6.3 per cent while the average length of patient stay increased marginally to 4.4 days from 4.3 days previously.

The company employed 2,720 people last year with staff costs totalling €119 million.

Almost €4 million was paid by the healthcare provider to Bon Secours Sisters Ireland last year for the leasing of buildings and interest on loans advanced.