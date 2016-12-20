Bausch + Lomb staff back improved pay deal

Dominic Coyle

Staff at Bausch + Lomb’s Waterford plant have voted to accept a new pay deal, averting the threat of strike action and job cuts.

The vote, which was supported by over 80 per cent of the ballot, lifted a threat to the future viability of the plant, where 1,250 people are employed.

Workers will receive the first 3.75 per cent rise in pay as part of the three-year deal in January under the deal hammered out under the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission. They will also get a once off payment of €500 in recognition of the time lapsed since the ending of the previous accord last August.

Further increases of 3.25 per cent in January 2018 and 2.5 per cent in 2019 will see salaries increase by 9.5 per cent over the lifetime of the agreement.

Staff will also get an extra three days holiday per year. Coverage by the company sick pay scheme will be extended to five weeks from the current three.