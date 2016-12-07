Bausch + Lomb jobs at risk as industrial action looms

Workers at Valeant’s Waterford operation have been warned that jobs will go if Siptu continues its campaign of industrial action.

Management at the Bausch + Lomb contact lens and eyecare group plant have said they will implement a series of measures that will involve job losses if agreement on pay and conditions is not reached by the end of next week.

Full restoration

Siptu has called for “full restoration” of pre-2014 pay and conditions at the Bausch + Lomb plant which employs 1,250 people. The union notified the company this week that it intended to take industrial action just before Christmas in pursuit of that claim following a recent ballot of members.

Employees at the Waterford plant agreed to an €18.5 million cost-cutting deal in June 2014 which saw 200 staff being made redundant as well as the introduction of cuts to pay and bonuses and the introduction of a new lower pay grade.

The union has already rejected a Labour Court recommendation pay and an earlier proposal form the Workplace Relations Commission.

“The company views the new request for ‘full restoration’ as a challenge to the viability of the site, and as such, has set out a series of actions that would arise as a direct consequence of the industrial action scheduled to commence on the 21st of December,” management said in a statement.

Protective notice

In a letter to workers, delivered Wednesday morning, the company says that failure to agree a deal by December 16th will see recently hired workers receive protective notice and others laid off as the company halts the installation of new production lines.

The company will also freeze plans to hire more staff for planned expansion and will withdraw its own acceptance of the Labour Court recommendation.

It is understood that close to 300 workers will be affected by the company’s proposed measures.

It also warned that any continuation of industrial action into the new year would see the company consider “further actions”.

“While we remain committed to the Waterford site,” the company statement says, “we will not be considering calls for ‘full restoration’ and a return to the uncertainty of a number of years ago.”

It said the goal of the company was to maintain the viability of the plant.