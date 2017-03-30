Amryt posts €1.35m sales as pipeline drugs advanced

Amryt Pharmaceutical, the orphan drug development company that was subject to a reverse takeover by former oil and gas group Fastnet last year, posted €1.35 million of sales last year.

The company said the figure includes one month’s revenue from a “transformational” deal to sell a treatment for a cholesterol disorder that can lead to heart attacks in childhood. Amryt, led by chief executive Joe Wiley, secured exclusive rights in December to market US-based Aegerion Pharmaceutical’s drug called Lojuxta, which is used to treat disorders that impair the body’s ability to remove “bad” cholesterol from the blood, across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Amryt said that revenues from the drug are running at €10.5 million a year and that it has “significant growth potential”.

Skin treatment

The company said earlier this week that it had begun so-called phase 3 clinical trial of a potential treatment for a rare genetic disorder, which causes exceptionally fragile skin. The first patient will be initiated on the treatment, called Episalvan, or AP101, “imminently”, it said on Thursday.

Amryt raised £10 million (€11.6 million) through a share placing in April, following the reverse takeover deal. It subsequently secured up to €20 million of funding from the European Investment Bank, which will meet financing needs for its pipeline drugs, which also includs a potential treatment, called AP102, for rare neuroendocrine diseases.

“We have started the new financial year in excellent shape,” said Mr Wiley. “Very encouragingly, since the year end we have continued to experience strong sales of Lojuxta.”

Amryt posted a net loss of €7.8 million for the year, with total administrative, selling and marketing expenses of €6.1 million and €2.3 million of research and development expenses.