Amryt Pharma reiterates guidance on Lojuxta drug

Amryt Pharma, a speciality pharmaceutical company, has reiterated previous guidance that sales of Lojuxta, a cholesterol drug, is expected to generate revenues of €10.5 million on an annualised basis.

In advance of the Dublin headquartered company’s agm, a trading update said that Chairman Harry Stratford will say, “the group has made substantial progress since its admission to trading on AIM in April 2016 and this has continued in the new financial year.” AIM is the London Stock Exchange’s international market for smaller growing companies.

Phase 3 of a trial, which the company says is on track to be one of the largest studies of its kind into medicine for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a skin disorder, has enrolled its first patient. The potential treatment, now known as AP101, is said to be the company’s lead development asset.

The trading update concluded by saying that “the board continues to view prospects very positively.”