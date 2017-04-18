Former chief executive of the Irish Stock Exchange dies

The death has occurred of Tom Healy, former chief executive of the Irish Stock Exchange.

Mr Healy, born in 1950 in Co.Westmeath, was head of the Irish Stock Exchange for twenty years from February 1987 to June 2007. More recently he served as chief executive of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) (formerly the Abu Dhabi Securities Market (ADSM), before retiring in 2010.

Mr Healy also acted as a consultant to the World Bank, the European Union and the United States Agency for International Development, and was involved with the World Federation of Exchanges and the Federation of European Securities Exchanges.

His funeral mass will take place today, Tuesday, at the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey at 11.30am, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.