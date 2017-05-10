What is shadow banking?

The term shadow banking may have a pejorative tone, suggesting dodgy lending and borrowing practice. But essentially, it’s a catchall phrase, coined in 2007, for all manner of financial activities that go on outside traditional banks: including investment products, crowdfunding, and even where art dealers, like Sotheby’s, lend to clients buying multi-million euro masterpieces.

What’s the issue here?

Most activities are regulated and have useful - indeed, essential - functions in the modern economy. But they still pose potential risks to financial stability that the FSB and regulators are seeking to understand and monitor. Then, of course, there are activities in the darkest areas of shadow banking that international authorities are only beginning to understand.

Shadow banking explained

So what are the risks to Ireland?

Almost a third of Ireland’s shadow banking universe is subject to little or no regulation.

According to the FSB report, $2.2 trillion Ireland is home to $2.2 trillion of non-banking financial assets based in funds, special purpose vehicles and other little-understood entities in Dublin’s IFSC. That equates to almost eight times the size of the Irish economy, as measured by gross domestic product.

Admittedly only a tiny portion of shadow banking assets in Ireland relate to the domestic economy. As such, an entity blowing up in the IFSC would have more reputational than a direct cost for Irish taxpayers. But the Central Bank, like regulators elsewhere, knows it must take part in the FSB-led global hunt for potential risks to financial stability.

But the potential for problems in this sector is high. A number of UK property-related funds witnessed a run by investors seeking their money back last year after the Brexit vote, forcing fund managers to temporarily halt redemptions to avoid a firesale of assets. Banks are often big lenders to such funds, showing how interconnected the world of finance is.