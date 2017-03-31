Visa Europe says it has resolved technical issues affecting settlements

Visa Europe says it has resolved the technical issues affecting its settlement systems but warned of delays in the posting of recent transactions to accounts.

The problems delayed purchases or returns appearing on customer account statements for at least three days this week.

However, the company said the problems did not stop cardholders from making purchases.

“ This issue has had no impact on the cardholder use of Visa products or the ability of merchants to accept Visa,” it said in a statement.

“However, it has slowed Visa’s normal process for settlement of funds between our financial institution clients in Europe which is currently being addressed as a matter of urgency.”

The company also said some consumers may experience a delay in the posting of recent transactions to their accounts and may see an increase in the number of “pending” transactions.

It advised cardholders or merchants with questions regarding their accounts should contact their bank.