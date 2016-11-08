Ulster Bank SME customers eligible to access €450m refund scheme

Irish SME customers of Ulster Bank will be able to access a £400 million (€449m) scheme to reimburse fees to customers who claim they were mistreated by its small business restructuring unit.

Ulster Bank owner Royal Bank of Scotland said on Tuesday it would set aside the sum after years of defending itself against claims that its global restructuring group deliberately pushed some companies into bankruptcy so it could pick up their assets more cheaply.

After a three-year investigation, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) cleared the bank over the most controversial allegations brought by hundreds of customers, who claimed the bank systematically killed off healthy businesses for profit in the wake of the credit crunch. The bank admitted some wrongdoing over the way it handled small businesses, while stopping short of claims they were deliberately pushed into administration.

“I am very sorry that we did not provide the level of service and understanding we should have done,” RBS chief executive Ross McEwan said in a statement. “We believe that now is the right time to deal with the areas where we accept some customers were let down in the past.”

Irish SME customers of the GRG in the years 2008-2013 will now be entitled to access a new complaints process, overseen by retired High Court Judge, Sir William Blackburne. In addition, they may be entitled to an automatic refund of complex fees.

“This will save customers from further delay, ensure that the bank can start refunding fees more quickly and demonstrate our commitment to addressing issues of the past,” RBS said.

(Additional reporting Reuters)