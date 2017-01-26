Ulster Bank scheme ‘designed to bring down viable firms’

A controversial Ulster Bank scheme set up during the recession to deal with SMEs in financial difficulty was designed to deliberately bring down viable businesses that would otherwise have survived, the Oireachtas finance committee was told on Thursday.

Businesswoman Jackie Lavin appeared before the committee to discuss the bank’s Global Restructuring Group Ireland (GRGI), which was a division established to deal with SMEs that had borrowed between €1 million and €25 million and were in distress.

About 76 per cent of loans moved to GRGI related to commercial property. By the end of 2013, GRGI had 248 employees managing more than 2,140 cases with a portfolio value of more than €14 billion.

Late last year, Ulster Bank owner Royal Bank of Scotland said it would set aside £400 million (€449m) after years of defending itself against claims the GRGI deliberately pushed some companies into bankruptcy so it could pick up their assets more cheaply.

On Thursday, Ms Lavin said the scheme had been designed to “engineer defaults”, and accused Ulster Bank officials of misleading the committee during previous hearings.

Ms Lavin lost a number of her businesses during the recession, and has been in business with her partner Bill Cullen in relation to a number of companies including Glencullen Properties and Bill Cullen Premier Cars.

“The Central Bank has to lead an independent investigation,” she told the committee. “The complaints mechanism Ulster Bank has in place is totally inadequate. It’s like asking the customer to go into the lion’s den to complain about the lion.

“The Central Bank must set up a proper independent investigation so proper compensation can be distributed.”

She said the scheme involved the “deliberate bringing down of viable businesses that would have survived through the recession”.

“They were only put into GRGI in order so that their properties would be taken,” she said.

Furthermore, the scheme involved a “deliberate premeditated dash for cash” on the part of the bank.

Ms Lavin has set up the Ulster Bank GRG Business Action Group representing 60 affected companies in the Republic. She said there was no recourse for SMEs through the courts.

“We feel everything is stacked against us,” she said. “You went in as a lay litigant and in most cases you were just turfed out of the courts.”

Chairman of the committee John McGuinness said the issue of Ulster Bank having lied or misled the committee would be examined, and that the Central Bank would be contacted.

In response to questions from The Irish Times, Ulster Bank rejected that the scheme engineered defaults.

“During the period 2008 to 2013, Ulster Bank granted extensive forbearance to the vast majority of the customers managed in GRGI,” said a spokeswoman.

“In line with the process underway in the UK, Ulster Bank is making the same supports available to our SME customers in GRGI during that period.

“Ulster Bank strongly rejects any claims that businesses in GRGI were artificially distressed by GRGI and a number of independent reports have supported this conclusion.”

Separately, Friends of Banking Ireland chairman Gerry Beades told the committee the “light tough approach” adopted by financial regulatory and supervisory agencies before the economic crisis is emerging again.

“In the past year, I began to see the exact same patterns emerge in the European and International financial system, as existed prior to the global financial and property market collapse,” he said.

“It is clear that the regulators and those we pay to supervise financial institutions are still unwilling, and perhaps unable, to sanction and regulate the banking and financial services sector.”

Vulture funds, he said, have picked up over €200 billion worth of loans, secured against underlying assets at 5 per cent to 20 per cent of the market price.

“Again the State is losing out,” he said. “As the asset is not for sale, only the loan, there is no stamp duty and no gain for the Irish state. The whole set up is a scam.

“What follows next is the vulture fund calls in the loan, seeks to take charge of the asset which has been used as security. They then send in their security men, smash doors, change locks and usually under the cover of darkness.”