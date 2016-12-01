Ulster Bank says up to 15 customers may have lost homes in tracker mistake

Some 14 or 15 customers of Ulster Bank may have lost their homes as a result of being denied a lower tracker mortgage interest rate, the chief executive of the bank, Gerry Mallon, has told the Oireachtas finance committee.

In response to questions from Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty, Mr Mallon said about 2,000 customers were denied a tracker rate in the past by Ulster Bank’s failure to honour contractual entitlements.

He said the bank would begin writing to customers this month and would take “immediate steps” to rectify their interest rates. The bank said it hopes to achieve this before Christmas.

Mr Mallon apologised for Ulster Bank’s failure to apply the correct rate.

“We can’t have this kind of issue in the future,” he said. “It’s not something we’re proud of.”

Ulster Bank’s review of its mortgage book forms part of an industry-wide review ordered by the Central Bank of Ireland last year. The bank has 200 staff working on the issue.

Mr Mallon said it would be into 2017 before the bank had definitive figures for the numbers of borrowers affected by its failure to apply the correct tracker rate.

Earlier, in his opening statement, Mr Mallon said Ulster Bank’s objective with its mortgage arrears was to “ keep customers in their homes”.

‘Engage meaningfully’

“As we have previously indicated to the committee, there is a cost to living in a home. Where customers engage meaningfully with us we can and have, in the vast majority of cases, provided a solution to keep them in their home,” he said.

“We have made significant progress addressing and resolving outstanding arrears issues, and to date, we have supported over 22,000 customers who are experiencing difficulties to stay in their home.”

In terms of new business, Mr Mallon said Ulster Bank’s lending activity increased by 26 per cent year-on-year, with€970 million of new lending facilities to business customers and €810 million in personal lending.

Its new mortgage lending is up 49 per cent compared to quarter three of 2015, with its market share increasing by 4 per cent on last year, which he said was “very positive”.

“Our new service-led improvements to customer experience, such as mobile mortgage managers and secure video chat have increased Ulster Bank’s market share to 19 per cent in quarter three,” he said.

Mr Mallon said increasing regulatory costs were an issue for the bank, representing about 9 per cent of its total cost base and hitting its cost-income ratio by around 7 per cent.

Ulster Bank in the Republic now operates as a separate entity to Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland following a restructuring of the business by its parent, Royal Bank of Scotland.

Mr Mallon said Brexit had “increased the strategic value” of Ulster Bank within RBS. But he said the future remains uncertain until the parameters of Brexit have been established.