Ulster Bank profits plunge on €211m charge amid tracker rates review

Ulster Bank’s operating profit plunged in 2016 as it set aside €211 million for litigation and conduct costs, mainly associated with an industry wide investigation into how lenders wrongly denied customers low-cost tracker rates.

Operating profit fell by €338 million to €24 million, also impacted as Ulster Bank freed up less money previously set aside for bad loan losses than it released in 2015.

The Central Bank governor, Philip Lane, indicated in December that up to 15,000 mortgage holders across a number of existing and former mortgage providers in the Republic were overcharged. Borrowers were typically caught out as banks failed to fulfil borrowers’ contractual entitlements to return to an ECB tracker rate after a period on a fixed rate.

Ulster Bank said it has restored 1,885 customers to rates that track the European Central Bank’s main interest rate as part of review.

“As previously indicated, we do expect to indentify more impacted customers and we are working through this process with the Central Bank as a matter of urgency,” said Ulster Bank’s chief executive Gerry Mallon, who joined the bank last year.

Ulster Bank signalled in November it was preparing to pay its parent, Royal Bank of Scotland, a €1.5 billion dividend, marking its first such distribution since the financial crisis. RBS had bailed out the Irish unit to the tune of £15 billion (€17.8 billion) bailout during the financial crisis -- equivalent to a third of the money Edinburgh-based group received from the UK government in 2008.