UK insurer Saga sees little Brexit impact as profits rise

British over-50s travel and insurance company Saga said a poll of its customers showed 99 per cent of them would not reconsider their future holiday plans because of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

The company, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in May 2014, also said it had seen no “discernible impact” to date of the referendum.

Saga reported a better-than-expected 8.5 per cent rise in first-half pretax profit from continuing operations to £109.9 million ($142.6 million), as it clamped down on costs.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 2.7 pence per share, up from 2.2 pence a year earlier.