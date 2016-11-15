UK insurer Aviva appoints John Quinlan as new CEO in Ireland

Aviva Ireland has appointed John Quinlan as its new chief executive to replace Hugh Hessing, who is returning to the UK to take up a role with Aviva’s business there.

Mr Quinlan has been managing director of Aviva’s general insurance business in Ireland since November 2013, leading it back to “market leading profitability” over that period.

“It is a great privilege for me to have been chosen to lead our Irish business,” Mr Quinlan said. “Hugh has made an outstanding contribution over the last two years and I look forward now to working with the team to capitalise on our superb brand, our people, relationships and expertise as we build sustainable growth in this market.”

Successor

Mr Hessing will remain as chief executive until the end of this year. He said the appointment of Mr Quinlan as his successor would ensure continuity of Aviva’s approach in the Irish market. “The future is bright for our businesses and for our people,” he said. “It gives me particular satisfaction to hand over the reins to John, who has led our general insurance business to great success over the last three years. He is the best person to take the business forward.”

David McMillan, Aviva’s European chief executive, said the Irish business had achieved a “remarkable turnaround in its fortunes” in the past few years. “The business in Ireland is strategically important for the group and I am happy that the changes we have announced today have set us up to succeed well into the future,” he added.

In 2015, Aviva Ireland reported its best performance in five years with its operating profit rising by 32 per cent to €91.2 million.

Aviva Ireland provides life and general insurance, and investment and savings products to almost one million customers in Ireland. It employs 1,100 staff here and recently announced the creation of 50 new roles in its direct and digital hub in Galway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British insurer exited the health insurance market earlier this year with the sale of Aviva Health to Irish Life.