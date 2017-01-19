The bankers might be coming - but they’re not here yet

As expectations rise that a “wave” of financial services companies will make their away across the Irish Sea as the UK prepares to exit the European Union, figures from the Central Bank show that the swell has yet to come onshore.

No new credit institutions were authorised in 2016, while just two new insurance companies were authorised to set up in Ireland during the year: Queen Street XII Re and Sofinsod Insurance. On Thurdsay Minister for Finance Michael Noonan said that the Central Bank was readying itself for a flood of applications from cmpanies looking to relocate to Dublin, with plans to hire an additional 200 staff this year.

Reinsurer Queen Street XII Re is the latest in a number of reinsurance special purpose vehicles established in Dublin under the Queen Street name. Its principal activity is to place risks associated with US and Australian cyclone risk with the capital markets, and it has a reinsurance contract with Munich Re. Its directors include John O’Reilly, Brendan Roche and Peter Hughes. In May the company executed a $190 million catastrophe bond transaction, sponsored by Munich Re.

Sofinsod, a subsidiary of catering group Sodexo, was authorised by the Central Bank as a non-life insurance company.

IFSC bank closes

Data from the Central Bank also shows that in December, LGT Bank (Ireland) Limited became the latest of the original IFSC banks to hand back its banking license to the Central Bank. It joins a line of other banks to do so in recent years, including DZ Bank, Rabo Ireland and Commerzbank. German banks, in particular, have retrenched their Irish operations against a background of increased scrutiny of lower tax jurisdictions such as Ireland in the German media.

The bank, part of the Liechtenstein based group LGT, which began life as the family office for Liechtenstein’s royal family, was primarily engaged in the taking of deposits and the provision of financing facilities to third parties. It opened in Dublin in 1993 and obtained a full banking license in 1997.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accounts for 2015 show that the bank posted profits of €9.9 million in 2015, up from €4 million in 2014, with total assets of €477 million. The bank had 10 employees in 2015, down from 14 in 2014.

The group also runs a Dublin based funds subsidiary, LGT Fund Managers (Ireland) Ltd.

In addition, a number of insurance companies also had their authorisations voluntarily revoked during the year.These included Accent Europe, Canda Life International Assurance and ESG Reinsurance Ireland. The full list is as below: