Sterling weakness sees London Stock Exchange report 19% surge in revenues

London Stock Exchange, which agreed to merge with German rival Deutsche Boerse to create a giant European trading house, reported a 19 per cent rise in third-quarter total income from continuing operations, aided by growth in all its businesses.

The company, which owns Borsa Italiana and the London Stock Exchange, said total income from continuing operations rose to £414.6 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from £349.4 million a year earlier.

“We remain focused on achieving the necessary regulatory approvals to complete the merger with Deutsche Boerse, creating a global markets infrastructure group,” LSE chief executive Xavier Rolet said in a statement.