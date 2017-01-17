Sterling rallies as market digests Theresa May’s speech

Sterling rallied against the euro in early afternoon trading as investors digested a key speech from UK prime minister Theresa May on how she plans to handle Brexit negotiations.

The UK currency jumped as much as 1.3 per cent to as much as 87.77p against euro after Ms May spoke, compared to almost 88p just before she began her address at 11.45am.

Sterling, which had already been benefitting from comments overnight from US president-elect Donald Trump that the dollar was “too strong” as well as strong UK December inflation figures, rose to as high as $1.2342 from $1.2167.

Key comments :

1. A commitment to holding votes in both houses of UK parliament on the final deal with the EU

2. While May plans to take the UK out of the EU’s customs union, she wants to set up a new customs agreement with the EU

3. ”I also want tariff-free trade with Europe”

4. Although Britain will not seek membership of the EU signal market, it will seek access to the market through a new “bold and ambitious” free trade agreement with the union

5. Calls for a “phased process of implementation” after the Brexit deal is concluded, which would be in both UK and EU’s best interests and avoid a cliff-edge scenario

6. Says calls from quarters of the EU for a “punitive deal” for the UK, to discourage other exits from the EU, “would be an act of calamitous self-harm” by the countries of Europe

Market reaction:

David Holohan, chief investment officer at Merrion Capital in Dublin: “I think the move in sterling reflects the parliamentary vote confirmation but more so comments made by Trump that dollar has been too strong. Those comments are sending the dollar meaningfully lower across all currencies and that is resulting in money flows moving in to sterling regardless of Theresa May’s Brexit comments.”

Jack Trask, currency analyst at UKForex: “The markets appear to have taken heart from the prime minister’s reassuring words, signalling that the UK government will do all it can to avoid a cliff edge scenario, where at the end of the two year process we default to World Trade Organisation tariffs.

“The PM said her preferred approach would be to implement the changes in a staggered manner. This controlled method of exit appears to have calmed market fears.”