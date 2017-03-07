State to offer AIB stock to small investors as part of any share sale

The Government plans to sell shares in AIB to small investors as well as institutions as part of its initial public offering of stock in the bank, which could happen as early as May or June of this year.

This has emerged following an update by the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan to the Cabinet on Tuesday.

The Irish Times has learned that a retail offering would require a minimum investment of €10,000. This would mirror the offer with Aer Lingus when it was floated on the stock market by the State in 2006.

The precise details of a retail offer have yet to be ironed out but it is likely they would be sold through various designated intermediaries or brokers.

It is understood that the retail offering has been under consideration by the Department of Finance and its advisers for the past 18 months.

In a statement, the department said Mr Noonan had advised the Cabinet that his officials and advisers were “examining options” in relation to a potential retail offer that would provide individuals with the opportunity to participate in an IPO at the same price as institutions.

Potential retail investors would not be offered incentives to participate, it added.

Shares

Mr Noonan also told the Cabinet that any sale of shares would be within the parameters of the programme for a partnership Government, and would take the form of an IPO on the Irish and London stock exchanges, with 25 per cent of the bank’s shares offered to investors.

Mr Noonan said the key objective of such a deal would be to maximise the return for taxpayers, who bailed out the bank at a cost of €20.8 billion.

The Minister told the Cabinet “substantial progress” has already been made with preparations for a potential transaction.

In December 2016, the department announced the appointment of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy and Deutsche Bank as joint global co-ordinators to assist on a potential flotation.

These are the senior appointments in the banking syndicate who would ultimately be tasked with marketing and distributing the State’s shares to investors once a decision to proceed with a sale is taken.

Last Friday, the department also commenced a tender process to appoint bookrunners and co-lead managers to the selling syndicate. These appointments are expected to be made in the coming weeks.

It has also appointed Gordon MRM in Dublin and London-based Citigate Dewe Rogerson as joint public relations advisers to a possible share sale.

Caveats

Fianna Fáil’s finance spokesman Michael McGrath welcomed the Government’s decision to offer AIB shares to retail investors, with certain caveats.

“The possibility of a retail offer to members of the public as part of the planned AIB IPO is to be welcomed in principle,” he said.

“However, as with any decision to invest in shares, members of the public should do so with their eyes wide open and ensure they are fully informed of what they are buying into.

“The fact that thousands of ordinary bank shareholders lost heavily during the banking crisis will undoubtedly be a consideration for many people. As the main shareholder, the Government certainly shouldn’t get involved in encouraging people to buy shares as it is very much a personal decision for each person to make given their own attitude to risk.”

In terms of the timing of an AIB share sale, Mr Noonan told the Cabinet that advisers had been appointed until July 2018. This gives the State the flexibility to target a range of potential IPO windows through 2017 and into the first half of next year depending on stock-market conditions. May or June of this year would be the first possible such window.