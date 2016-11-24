State needs to offer more than low corporation tax to boost jobs - AIB chief

Ireland can continue to act as a bridge for investors between the economies of Europe and the US but needs to move beyond its headline corporation tax rate if it is to increase employment, the chief executive of AIB, Bernard Byrne, has told the Oireachtas finance committee.

Mr Byrne’s comments were framed against the backdrop of economic uncertainty created by the UK’s decision to leave the EU, and the election of Donald Trump as US president.

“In the short-term, a weakening sterling is affecting some of our indigenous exporters and we are working hand in glove with our impacted customers to address these effects and to plan with them for alternative and diversified markets,” he said.

“I believe that in the longer-term, Ireland can present itself as a bridge between two major economic regions on either side of the Atlantic. We must be the most attractive location to invest capital and resources in. This must be true for local entrepreneurs, domestically headquartered businesses, and the multinational sector.

“This goes well beyond headline tax rates. If we have a truly supportive and agile approach to attracting all investment we can maintain the healthy job creation that has been a feature of the past number of years.

Additional FDI

“There is no reason why we cannot benefit from additional foreign direct investment inflows and possibly the relocation of financial firms from the UK. But, in order to attract business, we must have the required supporting infrastructures such as commercial office space, housing and transport - and efficient access to finance.”

Mr Byrne said AIB, which is 99.9 per cent State owned having received a €20.8 billion taxpayer bailout, was now well capitalised and in a position to support this investment.

“AIB’s role now is to be a strong net contributor to Ireland’s prosperity, to demonstrate why it was an organisation that was well worth saving. We can do this by providing reliable financial support for every aspect of our economy, including business, farming, families, individuals and communities.”

He said AIB’s objective was to “facilitate the repayment” of its taxpayer bailout in full over time. “The timing, nature and structure of a return to the public markets is a matter for the minister [for finance Michael Noonan],” he said.

“From my perspective, the aspect within my control is the management and performance of the bank and ensuring that international investors have a clear understanding of our strategy, progress and future trajectory.”

He noted that the Department of Finance last week appointed capital markets advisers to look at the potential for a stock market flotation of the bank’s shares, which would begin the process of privatisation for AIB.

He reminded the committee that AIB had repaid some €3.5 billion of capital to the State in the past 12 months, bringing total payments to €6.5 billion since the crash in 2008, including fees, coupons, dividends and levies.