State bids to replace London as European Banking Authority HQ

The Republic, home to Europe’s worst banking crisis, has decided to make a bid to become the location for the offices of one of the agencies set up to deal with the turmoil: the European Banking Authority.

Minister for Finance Michael Noonan said the Cabinet on Tuesday is to make a public declaration of interest in Ireland becoming the base of agency, which will have to move from its current location in London as a result of Brexit.

A number of other EU member states, including Germany and Sweden, are interested in hosting the EBA but the Government’s pitch is that Ireland, “with its significant financial services sector and efficient transport links to other European capitals, is ideally suited for the aAuthority‘s relocation,” it said.

Set up in 2011, the EBA was tasked with finding risks and vulnerabilities in the EU banking sector at the height of the financial crisis, including the setting up of pan-European stress tests.

The most recent test, carried out in cooperation with the European Central Bank in July, found that AIB and Bank of Ireland’s capital levels would be among the worst positioned among large banks across the euro area under a so-called adverse scenario.