Standard Life, Aberdeen reveal £11bn merger terms

Standard Life and Aberdeen set out the terms of their proposed £11 billion billion) merger on Monday, saying they expected the deal to save the combined companies up to £200 million in costs.

The groups said the new company, to be headquartered in Scotland, would take a one-off £320 million cash charge to cover integration costs.

Aberdeen’s two-biggest investors, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking and Lloyds Banking Group, have both given non-binding statements of support to vote in favour of the planned takeover, which the companies say they expect to complete in the third quarter of 2017.

Reuters