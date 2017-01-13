Some Ulster Bank customers hit by payments delay glitch

A small number of Ulster Bank customers have been affected by a delay in payment files being issued, the bank said on Friday.

Ulster Bank said it was currently working to rectify the issue.

“Some payment files have been delayed in the system this morning and we are working to have these applied as soon as possible,” a spokeswoman said.

Ulster Bank apologised for any inconvenience caused and said emergency cash is available to customers if they contact the bank on 1850 424 365.