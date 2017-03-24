Solicitor Gerald Kean ‘incorrectly’ passed title deeds to rival lender, witness says

Title deeds for two properties were incorrectly passed by solicitor Gerald Kean to Permanent TSB in 2008 as part of a refinancing arrangement for three of Ms Corcoran’s four loans with EBS in circumstances where EBS had a first legal mortgage over the properties, an export witness told the High Court Friday.

In re-examination by Andrew Fitzpatrick SC, for EBS, consultant solicitor Michael Carrigan agreed it was Gerald Kean, who had given a signed undertaking to EBS concerning title deeds of two properties in Co Waterford owned by Dolores Corcoran, a former girlfriend of his, over which properties EBS claims it has a first legal mortgage.

The person who gives the undertaking has the primary liability for any breach of that undertaking, he agreed.

Mr Carrigan was giving evidence as an expert witness for EBS in its continuing action against Gerald Kean alleging he has failed to comply with his undertaking to return the title deeds to the two properties – at Portnahully, Carrigeen and Hunter’s Way, Williamstown, Co Waterford owned by Ms Corcoran.

Earlier the court heard that the Law Society had been in discussions for years with financial institutions over difficulties being experienced by solicitors seeking precise figures from lenders of the funds necessary to redeem loans on properties.

Mr Carrigan said he was not involved in those discussions but believed agreement was ultimately reached some years ago between lenders and the Law Society concerning what redemption information they would provide and how that would be provided.

He was not aware whether there was a particular problem with the EBS Building Society’s loan redemption process arising from that process being based on loan accounts rather than properties, he told Richard Kean SC.

When Mr Kean put to him that the “real failures” in EBS’s case against solicitor Gerald Kean were the society in not providing the relevant redemption figures “properly”, Mr Carrigan said: “That’s not for me to say.”

In his view, a solicitor must be satisfied, when they have paid off a sum to a lender on behalf of a client, that the amount paid is sufficient to allow for release of title deeds concerning the property.

EBS claims charges over those properties are part of its security for about some €600,000 allegedly outstanding from facilities advanced between 2004 and 2006 to Ms Corcoran.

It claims Mr Kean in 2008 should not have provided the relevant title deeds to Permanent TSB under a refinancing by Ms Corcoran of three of her four EBS loans with PTSB.

Gerald Kean denies the claims and contends the EBS response to letters from the Kean firm seeking redemption figures for all loans outstanding on three properties of Ms Corcoran failed to set out the precise sums necessary for redemption of loans related to the properties.

He also argues a letter from EBS of June 18th, 2008, concerning a loan redemption, which the Kean firm say was received sometime after June 25th, 2008, and after the title deeds were given to PTSB, did not adequately or at all alert the law firm to the existence of an outstanding EBS claim.

Under cross-examination on Friday, Mr Carrigan agreed with Richard Kean a solicitor cannot be expected to know all the loan security arrangements a client may have agreed with a lender over a period of years.

He agreed there was no single EBS document setting out the full redemption figures sought by the Kean firm in relation to Ms Corcoran’s three properties. He believed the cumulative effect separate letters from the EBS to four written requests from the firm seeking redemption figures for the three properties should have alerted the firm to carry out checks.

The case continues before Mr Justice Michael Twomey on Tuesday.