Sineád O’Connor on tax defaulters list after €160,304 settlement

Singer Sineád O’Connor has appeared on the latest tax defaulters’ list.

The top-selling artist made a settlement with Revenue of €160,304 for the under-declaration of PAYE and PRSI.

O’Connor, whose address was given as Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow, agreed a settlement of €90,543, to which a further €69,761 in interest and penalties was added.

A prominent Co Meath builder and a Dublin aircraft painting company, meanwhile, topped the latest list in money terms with settlements in excess of €1 million.

Builder James Farrell, listed as a retired company director from Oldcastle Road, Kells, made the largest settlement of €1.4 million for the non-declaration of capital gains tax and VAT.

He was followed by IAC Graphics Limited, with an address in IAC House, Dublin Airport, which made a settlement for €1.1 million for the under-declaration of VAT, PAYE/PRSI and corporation tax.

Among the other big settlements was office supply firm BizQuip with an address in Sandyford Industrial Estate, Dublin18, which made a settlement for €925,463 for the under-payment of PAYE and PRSI. The case was one of three cases, yielding €1.37 million, related to the Revenue’s investigation into offfshore assets and funds.

HM Yachts Limited, a Cork firm listed as boat sales agents, made a settlement for €923,782 for the underpayment of VAT.

Plastic surgeon Kevin Cronin, with an address in Eccles Street, Dublin7, made a settlement of €534,252 for the under-declaration of income tax.

The list, covering the three-month period from April to June, contains 101 individuals and businesses. The settlements in these cases totalled €17.44 million.

Settlements are only published when voluntary disclosure options are not taken and the default arises as a result of what Revenue describes as “careless or deliberate behaviour”.

A total of 1,734 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 23,987 risk management interventions were settled in the period, resulting in a yield for the Revenue of €125.3 million.