Santander buys struggling Spanish bank Popular for €1

Spain’s Banco Popular has been taken over by larger competitor Banco

Santander after European regulators determined that the bank was likely to fail.

Popular will continue to operate under “normal business conditions” after all the bank’s shares and capital instruments were transferred to Santander, the EU’s Single Resolution Board said in a statement on Wednesday. The purchase price was €1, according to the statement.

Santander plans to raise about €7 billion of capital as part of the transaction.

Popular had been looking for a buyer or a possible share sale after its balance sheet was battered by soured real estate loans that are eroding capital.

The shares dropped 53 per cent since the beginning of last week.

More to follow