RSA Ireland forecasts return to profitability after ‘disappointing’ performance

Insurer RSA recorded a 25 per cent rise in operating profit last year but has described its performance in Ireland as “disappointing with a headline underwriting loss of £49 million. However, it forecast a return to profitability overall in Ireland in 2017.

Overall, it recorded a headline underwriting loss of €49 million, which comprises of a £1 million profit and a £50 million prior year loss. The improvement reflects an attrition loss ratio of 66.2 per cent, up 8 points compared to the previous year.

The company said despite dramatic improvement to breakeven on current year operating profit, further prior year reserve strengthening of £50 million was required in 2016, taking the Irish combined operating ratio (COR) to 116.2 per cent.

A combined operating ratio refers to the number of claims, commissions and expenses divided by the net earned premiums. A COR of less than 100 per cent indicates profitable underwriting.

RSA said underwriting results in Ireland improved to a small £1 million profit versus a £29 million loss in the prior year, on the back of strong pricing action, attritional loss ratio improvement and expense reduction.

RSA said premiums in Ireland were up 6 per cent last year to £306 million versus £261 million a year earlier. This was largely driven by continued rating actions.

Net written personal premiums rose 2 per cent to £185 million from £161 million with commercial premiums increasing 12 per cent to £121 million from £100 million.

Claims were up 12.2 per cent over the year, the group said.

“The prior year loss is predominantly in the Republic of Ireland commercial and motor portfolios where a combination of higher than expected claims and the distortion of our reserving patterns following the events of 2013 have resulted in further strengthening of reserves during 2016. These issues have been amplified by a challenging Irish market, characterised by aggressive claims inflation and increasing litigation mitigated by a very hard rating environment,” the company said.

“Just over £30 million of the development relates to three classes: Motor, Liability and SME where we put through significant price increases in 2016 ahead of our plans, with further increases planned for 2017. Much of the remainder of the adverse development relates to business we have now exited. Within the underwriting result, the impact of weather and large losses, taken together, was broadly in line with long term averages although weather losses were nil while large losses were relatively high,” it added.

The latest results come a day after three former RSA Insurance Ireland staff were fined a combined £182,000 (€206,090) under sanctions tied to an investigation by a UK accounting watchdog into financial irregularities at the firm in 2012.

The Dublin-based insurer’s London-listed parent RSA Insurance Group injected €423 million of cash between 2013 and 2015 after the country’s once-largest insurer was thrown into crisis when it emerged it had a large hole in its balance sheet. This was mainly the result of the business having been found at the time to have set aside too little money in reserve to cover large claims.

The company’s parent, which has been undergoing a restructuring programme under ex-RBS boss Stephen Hester, raised its target for return on tangible equity to 13-17 per cent from a previous range of 12-15 per cent on Thursday, and said it hoped to “perform in the upper part of this range”.

RSA said its cost-reduction programme was ahead of original targets and it was upgrading that target for a third time to more than £400 million sterling of gross annualised savings by 2018, from a previous target of more than £350 million.

The insurer said it would pay a final dividend of 11 pence per share and total dividend of 16 pence, up 52 per cent from a year earlier and above a forecast 15.1 pence.

Additional reporting: Reuters