Royal Bank of Scotland fails toughest ever stress test

Royal Bank of Scotland bolstered its capital plan after failing multiple hurdles in the Bank of England’s toughest-ever stress test.

Some “capital inadequacies” were revealed at two other banks, Barclays and Standard Chartered, though neither was required to submit a revised capital plan, the BOE’s Prudential Regulation Authority said on Wednesday.

The test also covered HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group, Banco Santander’s British arm and Nationwide Building Society.

The hurdle rate required all the banks to retain capital equivalent to 4.5 per cent of their assets weighted by risk, plus Pillar 2A - a requirement that varies depending on the specific risks for each bank - in the stressed scenario.

“Based on RBS’s own assessment of its resilience identified during the stress-testing process, RBS has already updated its capital plan to incorporate further capital strengthening actions and this revised plan has been accepted by the PRA board,” the PRA said.

In a statement, RBS, , which owns Ulster Bank in Ireland, said its plan includes further cutting costs, reduction in risk-weighted assets and the sale of personal and commercial loan portfolios.

“We are committed to creating a stronger, simpler and safer bank for our customers and shareholders,” said Ewen Stevenson, RBS chief financial officer.

“We have taken further important steps in 2016 to enhance our capital strength, but we recognise that we have more to do to restore the bank’s stress resilience including resolving outstanding legacy issues.”

Overall, the BOE said the stress test showed that the UK banking system is “capitalised to support the real economy in a severe, broad and synchronised stress scenario”.

The BOE’s Financial Policy Committee judged that no system-wide macro-prudential action on bank capital was needed in response to the test.

The FPC maintained the UK countercyclical capital buffer at zero per cent and expects to keep it at that level until at least June 2017 “absent any material change in the outlook”.

Severe Tests

Regulators began stress tests to restore confidence in the financial system after the bailouts that resulted from the crisis. Authorities impose a “severe but plausible” scenario to ensure banks can withstand strain and keep credit flowing.

This year’s test featured a sharp economic slide in Hong Kong and China, a 1.9 per cent contraction in the global economy, and exchange-rate volatility as emerging-market currencies depreciate against the US dollar.

It also assumed a 31 per cent crash in British house prices during the five-year period, while UK commercial real estate sank 42 per cent.

Leverage Test

RBS missed targets for common equity Tier 1 capital, a key measure of financial strength, and a leverage measure before the conversion of some debt to equity was factored in.

The PRA said it will monitor the Edinburgh-based lender’s progress in implementing the plan. The adverse scenario was drawn up in March and doesn’t model the impact of the Brexit negotiations or a withdrawal from the European Union.

RBS modelled its own performance based on the test and approached the BOE with a revised capital plan before it was asked to provide one by the central bank.

The BOE test went beyond economic forecasts, asking lenders to provide stressed projections of their fines and settlements.

That caused trouble for RBS, because the 73 per cent taxpayer-owned lender hasn’t made much progress since it scraped through the BOE’s 2015 check-up: it has yet to settle US probes into the sale of mortgage-backed securities that could cost the bank billions, and is still trying to sell its Williams and Glyn unit.