Richie Boucher to step down as Bank of Ireland chief this year

Richie Boucher is to step down as Bank of Ireland chief executive later this year, after more than eight years in the role.

The bank announced on Friday that Mr Boucher had informed the company of his intention to leave the company and to resign as a director of the board.

It said a selection process was underway to appoint a new chief executive and Mr Boucher would would continue in his role “pending completion” of this.

“Accordingly, the effective date of Mr Boucher’s departure is not yet known and a further announcement will be made when the date has been agreed,” a statement from the bank said.

Mr Boucher said: “I have made this decision from the fortunate position of enjoying my job and being excited about the next stage in our group’s development, including the transformational investment which is underway in our infrastructure to support our customers and the group, not just for tomorrow but for future generations.

“However, I will be 59 in August of this year and I feel it best for the group that someone else leads the next stage of development. This has influenced my decision to retire at this time, and to focus on the other things which I might like to do with my life.”

Service

Commenting on Mr Boucher’s decision, Archie Kane, governor of Bank of Ireland, said: “We will be very sorry to see Richie leave Bank of Ireland and are extremely grateful to him for his service over the years.

“Since his appointment as group ceo in February 2009, Richie has led the Group through very difficult times. He has demonstrated extraordinary and exemplary personal commitment to the group and has brought to everything he has done a clarity of direction and unrelenting focus.

“The group has been recapitalised, has fully repaid the Irish taxpayer the amount the State invested in it with a cash profit and faces the future in a robust and profitable position. Richie’s commitment continues in his willingness to work with the board to facilitate the transition to his successor, whom the board will appoint in due course following the selection process. We are extremely grateful to him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Boucher said he would continue to lead Bank of Ireland while facilitating a transition to his successor. “In the meantime, I remain very focussed on my role in delivering on our Group’s objectives and my responsibilities to our customers, my colleagues, our shareholders and our other stakeholders,” he said.

Mr Boucher took over as chief executive of Bank of Ireland in February 2009 at the height of the global financial crisis.

He was the only senior banking director to remain in a senior role with a domestic institution following the sector’s bailout by the State. Bank of Ireland received €4.7 billion from taxpayers but has repaid this sum in full.

The State continues to own a 14 per cent stake in the business, worth just under €1.1 billion.