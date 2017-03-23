Review of credit union lending limits to be considered

A review of credit union lending limits is to be considered by the implementation group of a report into the sector.

The report by the Credit Union Advisory Committee, chaired by Donal McKillop, a financial services professor at Queen’s University Belfast, recommended a full review of Central Bank lending limits.

Des Carville, head of shareholding and financial advisory division at the Department of Finance, told the Oireachtas Finance Committee on Thursday there was a “persuasive argument” that credit union lending limits constrain upfront investment.

“It is clear that credit unions can provide mortgages to members, and many do,” he said.

“However there is a persuasive argument that the lending limits constrain upfront investment and this will form part of the implementation group discussions around Section 35.”

Mr Carville pointed out that it is ultimately a matter for the Central Bank “to police and perhaps change investment restrictions”.

“We take on board from a myriad of sources the issues facing credit unions and make our views known to the relevant stakeholders,” he said. “We have this conversation very regularly with the Central Bank.”

Separately, Mr Carville said the Credit Union Restructuring Board has assisted in 82 completed mergers, involving 156 credit unions, with combined assets in excess of €6 billion and at a cost to the Exchequer of about €20 million in its four year lifetime.

As of the end of September 2016, he said there were 48 credit unions with assets greater than €100 million compared to 30 in 2011, representing a 60 per cent increase.

On the other hand, he said, there were 117 credit unions with assets less than €25 million in 2016 compared to 231 in 2011, representing a 49 per cent decrease.

Asked whether there were “alarm bells” ringing in the Department when it became aware some credit unions were refusing to take deposits, Mr Carville said he could “see the problem” in relation to assets to loan ratios. “It’s low – too low,” he said.

While consolidation of the sector - to 283 active credit unions - has occurred, it is “too early” to assess whether or not the benefits of additional scale have been realised.

In the year ended September 30th 2016, credit unions advanced €2.2 billion in new lending, primarily through unsecured consumer lending, with a total stock of loans of €4.1 billion.

“We estimate the market share of credit unions in the €12 billion consumer lending market has risen from 29 per cent in 2009 to about 35 per cent in 2016,” he said.

