Report claims BoE implicated in pressuring banks to lower Libors

The Bank of England repeatedly pressured commercial banks to lower their settings for the benchmark London interbank offered rate during the 2008 financial crisis, according to BBC reports.

The report cited a secret recording in which a senior manager at a large UK bank instructed a Libor submitter to lower his rates.

“The bottom line is you’re going to absolutely hate this .... but we’ve had some very serious pressure from the UK government and the Bank of England about pushing our Libors lower,” the BBC cited the manager as saying on the recording.

The BOE was quoted in the report as saying that Libor and other global benchmarks were not regulated in the UK or elsewhere during that period. The central bank added that it had been assisting the Serious Fraud Office’s investigations into Libor manipulation, according to the BBC.

Banks have paid more than $9 billion in fines to settle accusations they rigged the benchmark Libor rate, used to value trillions of dollars worth of financial products.

Bloomberg