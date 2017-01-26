RBS takes £3.1bn hit over US mis-selling scandal

Royal Bank of Scotland is to take a £3.1 billion hit to cover the cost of a toxic bond mis-selling scandal in the US in a move that is likely to push it to its ninth consecutive annual loss.

The bailed-out bank has already incurred £50 billion of cumulative annual losses since taxpayers pumped in £45 billion to keep it afloat.

In an unscheduled trading update on Thursday, the bank said it would put aside £3.1 billion towards the potential cost of settlement with the US Department of Justice over the way mortgages were packaged up and sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

RBS is the last major bank to try to reach terms with the US authorities over the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) which was a lucrative business for the banking industry until the crisis.

The bank now has £6.7 billion set aside for such matters.

Ross McEwan, RBS chief executive, said: “Putting our legacy litigation issues behind us, including those relating to RMBS, remains a key part of our strategy. It is our priority to seek the best outcome for our shareholders, customers and employees.”

