PTSB to sell bonds secured against €691m of mortgages

Permanent TSB plans to go to the market early next week to sell bonds secured against a portfolio of €691 million of mortgage loans.

The lender has hired Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley as lead managers on the deal, which will follow an investor roadshow next week. The residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) are being issued by a PTSB vehicle known as Fastnet Securities 12.

This is the first public RMBS sale by the bank since November 2013.

Arrears

Canadian debt ratings agency DBRS said in a note to clients that 92.7 per cent of the loans in the portfolio had not been in arrears in the past five years, while a further 5.4 per cent of the loans had been at least three months behind in repayments at one stage but were currently meeting their loan terms.

“A small proportion of the mortgage portfolio, 2.72 per cent of the loans, repays on an interest-only basis, and none of the loans are for investment properties (buy-to-let or holiday homes),” DBRS said. “The provisional mortgage portfolio of Fastnet 12 is, hence, a relatively positive selection of loans in comparison to the mortgage portfolios of recent Fastnet transactions.”