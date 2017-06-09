Pricing of AIB flotation likely to be delayed due to UK election result

The Government is likely to delay the pricing of the AIB share sale by a couple of days to assess the impact of the UK general election result on investor appetite for what would be the biggest initial public offering in Europe this year.

The Department of Finance had been expected to issue the prospectus and price range for AIB’s IPO early next week but sources this morning indicated that this could be pushed back by a couple of days or could even fall into the following week.

The State’s UK-based IPO advisers are in Dublin today to update officials from the Department of Finance on the AIB flotation process.

There was no sense that the Government was considering postponing the IPO in the wake of the UK vote, which has resulted in a hung parliament and created huge uncertainty around its Brexit negotiations with the EU.

It is understood that investor appetite for AIB’s flotation has been positive and the Department of Finance is thought to be happy with the level of engagement to date.

However, the performance of markets over the next couple of days, and banking stocks in particular, will be crucial to any decision on whether to press ahead or not.

AIB is regarded as a pure play on the Irish economy, the fastest growing in the euro zone for three years running. With sterling having dropped by more than 2 per cent against both the dollar and the euro post the election result, and Irish exports and tourism heavily exposed to currency movements, investors will be weighing the possible impact on AIB’s business model.

In early trading in Dublin on Friday, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB were both unchanged. AIB’s shares were down 5 per cent but this is a meaningless indicator as the State owns 99.9 per cent of the company and the stock trades only on the secondary ESM index here.

Even if the Government does press ahead, the uncertainty created by the UK election outcome could also affect the pricing of the flotation, with the possibility that the State won’t now achieve the windfall that it had originally hoped for.

The State is planning to sell up to 25 per cent of AIB on the main stock markets in Dublin and London. It was estimated that this could net the Government about €3 billion.

Pricing the IPO of AIB is likely to be one of the first major decisions to be made by the new minister for finance. Fine Gael’s new leader Leo Varadkar is expected to be elected as taoiseach on June 14th, with a new minister for finance to be appointed following Michael Noonan’s decision to step aside.

Paschal Donohoe, the current Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, and the Minister for Education Richard Bruton are tipped for the role.

Once the price range and prospectus has been announced, AIB’s senior management would be expected to conduct investor roadshows in Europe, the US and Asia to promote the stock.