PR expertise sought for AIB flotation

The Department of Finance has tendered for a public relations adviser to assist on the possible stock market flotation of AIB. The contract is for an 18-month period with an estimated value of €200,000.

The tender notice seeks a company that could provide public relations services in Ireland and internationally in connection with a possible initial public offering of AIB shares in Dublin and London.

No timeframe for an IPO of AIB has been set but the Government hopes to get it away in 2017. It would be expected to sell 25 per cent of the bank to investors.

The services being sought for the PR contract include “privatisation communications and media strategy development and planning”, the implementation of communications strategy including the development of a media schedule covering the period from the intention to float to an IPO.

The agency would also be responsible for the “development of key messaging themes with pro-active and reactive engagement with media personnel and influencers”, and assistance with press releases, presentations and public briefings.

Other duties include after market assistance with monitoring of media reportage, assistance in responding to media queries in relation to the IPO, and media training for nominated spokespersons.

The deadline for submissions of tenders is January 27th.

Earlier this month, the State hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy and Deutsche Bank to assist in the flotation of the bank, which is 99.9 per cent State owned. Morgan Stanley and Goodbody Stockbrokers are advising AIB on the matter.

“There remains no fixed timetable for any sale at this time, as it will depend on market conditions amongst other things,” the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan said in a statement at the time.

“These appointments will ensure that the State has the option to sell some of the State’s shareholding in AIB during 2017 or indeed early 2018 as provided for in the programme for partnership government.”