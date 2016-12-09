Pioneer fails to settle with top bond managers

Italian-owned Pioneer Investments has failed to reach a settlement with two star bond managers in Dublin operation who were recently suspended amid claims that they were involved in an attempt to set up a rival asset manager.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds was told in the High Court on Friday that both sides had been in talks on settling a case that was launched by pioneer last month against the two men and two senior human resources personnel.

The Irish Times first reported on Wednesday that Pioneer, a unit of Italian banking giant Unicredit, suspended Tanguy le Saout, head of European fixed income, who oversees bond portfolio management as well as the company’s European credit research, and Ali Cjabaame, head of portfolio construction, covering equities, bonds and other assets.

The firm has told clients, as it informed them of the development earlier this week, that no regulatory or corporate breaches have occurred.

The fund manager has moved two other senior executives, Cosimo Marasciulo, head of European government bonds, and global chief of staff for investments Declan Murray to cover the duties of the two executives.

Earlier this week Unicredit said it had entered exclusive talks to sell Pioneer, which has housed its European investment base in Dublin since 1998, to French asset manager, Amundi, in a deal said to be worth about €3.5 billion.

Ms Justice Reynolds said she is satisfied that Unicredit is solvent, rejecting assertions made by the defendants that questioned the bank’s financial position.