Philip Lane to face questions on tracker mortgage controversy

The Central Bank governor Philip Lane will be able to explain how thousands of tracker mortgage holders who moved to a fixed-rate mortgage were then blocked from reverting to them.

Mr Lane is due to appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee on Tuesday.

Some 8,200 mortgage accounts holders have been identified so far as having been denied a tracker rate by their lender here, according to the Central Bank.

This emerged from an update in the regulator’s tracker mortgage examination, which covers 15 lenders that offered these home loans before the economy crashed in late 2008.

The regulator said on Monday it expects lenders will have “identified and commenced engagement” with affected customers by the middle of 2017, and it is likely that more cases will have emerged by that time.

The failures involved the account holders either being denied a right to, or the option of, a tracker rate of interest, or the correct tracker rate of interest was not provided to them in accordance with their contract.

Speaking ahead of the Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday Fianna Fáil finance spokesperson Michael McGrath said he wanted Mr Lane to explain how the tracker mortgage controversy happened within all the major financial institutions.

Mr McGrath, speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, said :“How come these mistakes never happen in favour of the customer?”

He added he wanted to know how quickly the 8,200 customers who were denied their legal right to revert to a tracker mortgage would be put on the correct rate and compensated.

“The key question is whether to believe that the same mistake or error was made on an accidental basis by all the financial institutions. I don’t believe that’s plausible.”

